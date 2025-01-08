Watch: Gavin Newsom Thanks L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, Away in Africa, for Help by Phone During Fire

California Governor Gavin Newsom used an emergency press conference Tuesday to thank Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for her leadership “in absentia” during the wildfire crisis now enveloping the state after she phoned it in from Ghana, Africa.

“Thank you again to all of the folks behind me in the outstanding leadership of all the elected officials as well. And forgive me one point I’d be remiss — thank you to Mayor Bass who was on the phone immediately this morning… uh… making sure even in absentia that she’s here… uh… organizing everything she can to make sure we’re successful as well,” he said.

As Breitbart News reported, Bass spent Tuesday in Africa as part of a taxpayer-funded delegation attending the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as Ghana’s president.

The Democrat was there as her city battled wildfires and tens of thousands of residents fled for their lives.

CNS News reports Shalanda D. Young, the director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, headed the delegation to Accra, Ghana’s capital.

It also consisted of Virginia E. Palmer, the U.S. ambassador to Ghana, and Frances Z. Brown, special assistant to the president and the National Security Council’s senior director for African affairs alongside Bass.

Lifelong Democrat Bass was elected to office in 2022.