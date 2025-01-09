L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Last Month Bragged About Building a ‘Greener LA’

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who is under fire for being in Africa as her city erupted in flames this week, last month boasted she was “building a greener L.A.”

“We’re building a greener L.A.,” she posted on Facebook, along with a post on X that said:

The goal was more than 100,000 green jobs in L.A. by the end of 2025. We hit the goal by the end of 2024. We’re building a greener L.A.

Bass’s initiative to make Los Angeles “greener” included “implementing innovative and sustainable strategies for a secure water future in L.A.”

A December 2024 press release from her office touted initiatives such as breaking ground on a “new, resilient and sustainable drought-proof supply of water for more than 25,000 Angelenos,” among other initiatives

It bragged that Los Angeles reached its water conservation goal more than a year ahead of schedule.

“As of September 2024, the City’s water demand hit 103 gallons per capita per day, down from the 133 gallons per capita per day benchmark set in 2014,” the press release said.

It also boasted about the city capturing a total of 82 billion gallons of rain water under Bass, amounting to 63 billion gallons more than the previous 2 years. “Captured stormwater is used to recharge the San Fernando Groundwater Basin, a major source of local water supply for the City,” it said.

However, during the wildfires that erupted this week, firefighters battling the flames in the Palisades neighborhood found the fire hydrants were out of water.

President-Elect Donald Trump last year criticized California’s policies of not cleaning up forests and leaving dry brush, and diverting water from up north to the Pacific Ocean in order to save the smelt, a species of fish, which he said contributed to forest fires in California.

