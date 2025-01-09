Los Angeles City Mayor Karen Bass, now under fire for being in Ghana as wildfires spread across her city, once bashed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for being out of state when Hurricane Beryl hit Texas in 2021.

Bass on February 19, 2021, posted: “Ted Cruz fleeing Texas in the middle of a deadly crisis is part of a larger patern of the GOP abandoning folks in crisis. We need to build a movement to kick them all out.”

As reported by Breitbart News earlier, Bass was in Ghana on Tuesday as part of a taxpayer-funded delegation to attend the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama.

Biden Office of Management and Budget Shalanda D. Young headed the delegation. Special assistant to the president and National Security Council Senior Director for African Affairs Frances Z. Brown also went on the delegation.

Bass reportedly had over 24 hours’ notice ahead of what experts predicted would be the worst windstorm to hit Los Angeles since 2011–a windstorm that erupted into an unprecedented firestorm.

She returned to Los Angeles on Wednesday. She refused to answer questions from a Sky News journalist about her trip to Ghana, or whether she had an apology to Los Angeles residents for cutting the fire budget or had anything to say to them.

There are five people reported dead and a damage estimate of more than $50 billion.

