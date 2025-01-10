Biden Rules Out Plans to Pardon Himself: ‘I Didn’t Do Anything Wrong’

President Joe Biden ruled out the idea of pardoning himself, explaining he had not thought of pardoning himself because he “didn’t do anything wrong.”

During a press conference at the White House, Biden was asked if he had “ruled out” issuing a pardon for himself or “any other additional members” of his family.

In December, Biden issued a “full and unconditional pardon” of his son, Hunter Biden, regarding “offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024.”

“Have you ruled out a pardon for yourself or any other additional members of the family?” a reporter asked Biden.

“For myself?” Biden asked. “What would I pardon myself for?”

“That’s what I’m asking,” the reporter responded.

“No, I have no contemplation of pardoning myself for anything,” Biden added. “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

As Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo previously reported, during an interview with USA Today‘s Susan Page, Biden confirmed that he was considering whether to issue preemptive pardons to former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Biden has also previously issued 39 presidential pardons to people who have been convicted of non-violent crimes and has commuted the sentences of almost 1,500 people.