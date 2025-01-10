Exclusive — Ken Cuccinelli: ‘Very Significant Logistical Undertaking’ to Deport One Million People

It is a “very significant logistical undertaking” to deport one million people, Ken Cuccinelli, former Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“Well, you could say that it’s currently the law to detain everybody who is here illegally — that’s on the books. But at the same time, right now, ICE has the capacity to hold, I want to say, less than 30,000 people,” Cuccinelli explained.

“So while the Biden administration has let in over ten million illegally, we just don’t have the capacity to hold everybody. Now implicit in the Laken Riley Act is that they’re going to go ahead and expand that capacity. And you know, we’ve heard Tom Homan talk quite consistently about prioritizing security threats — not just national security threats, but neighborhood security threats. That means criminals and those who already have deportation orders,” he said, revealing that the total of those two figures together comes just below two million people.

Cuccinelli added further perspective, explaining just how much it would take to deport that many people, logistically speaking.

“So that’s a hefty number unto itself. To remove a million people a year would be about 50 jumbo jets full of deportees per day, every single day, 365 days a year,” he revealed. “It is a very significant logistical undertaking of everything that needs to be coordinated, including bringing those folks in, to catching them, identifying them … but then you actually have to have permission to land on the other end with them in their home country,” he said.

LISTEN:

Ken Cuccinelli said he is of the belief that if the arrangement is not “nearly instant,” the U.S. “should be flying these folks back in military planes, landing somewhat forcibly, and letting everybody out, and then flying out.”

“And funny thing, I think you’ll start to get cooperation pretty quickly, but that’s going to be a slowdown point for that whole undertaking. Like I said, it’s going to be a major, major logistical effort,” he added, noting that this entire operation — as big as it is — is “doable.”

“I mean, there’s been very little focus on just how big a task this is. This will be the biggest domestic undertaking by our government, in yours and my lifetime, if they come close to reaching the president’s goals, which I understand to be, you know, around ten million people,” he said. “So I told you what it’ll take to deport a million.”

However, he said the hope is that many will simply self-deport as they begin cutting off work permits and ramping up workplace enforcement.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.