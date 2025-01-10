Poll: Americans’ Have Worse View of Biden as Term Ends than for Obama or Trump

President Joe Biden’s final report card is in and it doesn’t read well for the departing Democrat. Americans have a darker view of the octogenarian’s tenure than they did at the end of predecessors Donald Trump’s first term or Barack Obama’s second, a poll released Friday finds.

Around one-quarter of U.S. adults said Biden was a “good” or “great” president, with less than one in 10 saying he was “great,” according to the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Tellingly for the Democrat octogenarian, many members of his own party seeing his presidency as underwhelmingly mediocre.

On the other side, about one-third described Trump as “good” or “great” on the eve of the Republican’s departure from the White House in 2021, according to AP-NORC polling, including about two in 10 who said he was “great.”

AP reports Biden’s standing is also much lower than the last outgoing Democratic president, Obama, who left office with about half of Americans describing his tenure as “good” or “great,” according to another AP-NORC poll.

Among supporters of Biden’s party, only about one in 10 described his presidency as “great,” while about four in 10 called it “good,” and a similar share described it as “average.”

The AP report makes clear just where Biden has disappointed Americans across the country in matters both domestic and foreign:

[…] At least half of Americans said Biden had a negative impact on the cost of living, immigration and the conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians — compared with about 2 in 10 who said he had a positive impact in each of these arenas. He was also perceived as having more of a negative impact than a positive one on Russia’s war with Ukraine, despite his administration pushing for billions of dollars in military aid to Kyiv. The negative views toward Biden regarding Israel’s war against Hamas were particularly pronounced among younger voters, with slightly less than 1 in 10 Americans under age 30 saying he had a positive impact on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Overall about four in 10 Americans said they and their families are somewhat or much worse off than they were when Biden became president, while about one-quarter said they are much or somewhat better off.

Only about one-quarter said they and their families were worse off at the end of either Trump’s or Obama’s presidency.