Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (R) admitted he has no confidence that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell can keep the city safe in the aftermath of a terror attack in the city, which led to the deaths of 14 people.

When asked during an interview with the Christian Post if Nungesser had “confidence” that Cantrell could keep the city safe in the aftermath of terrorist suspect Shamsud Din Jabbar driving a pickup truck through a crowd of people on Bourbon Street, he said the mayor “doesn’t care.”

“Prior to this horrible incident, I was seeing major changes and improvements in crime in the quarter,” Nungesser told the outlet. “In saying that, the mayor is completely — I don’t want to say she doesn’t have a clue — she just doesn’t care.”

Nungesser added that for upcoming events such as the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras, people would “see a presence of federal officials, state police,” and “other sheriff offices leaning in to absolutely make the city safe.”

During the interview, Nungesser also praised Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (R) for moving state troopers into New Orleans “to protect arguably the most valuable product in the state’s $1.9 billion tourism industry,” adding that they would make Louisiana “safe.”

“We are going to make this city safe,” Nungesser told the outlet. “The food, the music, the culture is like nowhere else in the world.”

Nungesser has previously criticized Cantrell in the aftermath of the New Orleans terror attack, describing it as being “a clear lack of leadership.”

“I’m angry,” Nungesser said during an interview with USA Today Network. “It’s a clear lack of leadership.”