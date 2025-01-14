Hegseth: ‘There Has Been No Accountability’ for Biden’s ‘Disaster’ Afghanistan Withdrawal

Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth blasted the Biden administration’s “disaster” Afghanistan withdrawal during his confirmation hearing Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Hegseth told the committee “There has been no accountability for the disaster of the withdrawal in Afghanistan, and that’s precisely why we’re here today.”

He continued, “Leadership has been unwilling to take accountability and it’s time to restore that to our most senior ranks.”

Hegseth has pledged to return the Pentagon to its focus of lethality and war fighting, accusing the Biden administration of prioritizing woke social experiments over its core mission.

“My only special interest is—the warfighter,” he proclaimed in his opening statement. “Deterring wars, and if called upon, winning wars—by ensuring our warriors never enter a fair fight. We let them win and then bring them home.”

Hegseth said his priorities as Secretary would be restoring the warrior ethos to the Pentagon and throughout our fighting force, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence.

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Hegseth to shake things up, he said in his opening statement:

It is true that I don’t have a similar biography to Defense Secretaries of the last 30 years. But, as President Trump also told me, we’ve repeatedly placed people atop the Pentagon with supposedly ‘the right credentials’ — whether they are retired generals, academics, or defense contractor executives—and where has it gotten us? He believes, and I humbly agree, that it’s time to give someone with dust on his boots the helm. A change agent. Someone with no vested interest in certain companies or specific programs or approved narratives.

The committee is expected to vote on Hegseth’s nomination Monday just hours after Trump is inaugurated as President.

