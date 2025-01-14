Special Counsel David Weiss issued a brief report Monday on his investigation into the criminal conduct of Hunter Biden and claimed that “it would be inappropriate to discuss whether additional charges are warranted.”

Marco Polo, a nonprofit that compiled a dossier on the Biden family, estimates Hunter violated more than 140 statutes. Most, if not all, of those alleged violations occurred between 2014-2024, the period of time for which President Joe Biden pardoned his son.

“Other presidents have pardoned family members, but in doing so, none have taken the occasion as an opportunity to malign the public servants at the Department of Justice based solely on false accusations,” Weiss wrote.

Weiss did appear to acknowledge that Hunter made millions for “limited work” while his father was an elected official whose primary focus was foreign policy: