Special Counsel David Weiss issued a brief report Monday on his investigation into the criminal conduct of Hunter Biden and claimed that “it would be inappropriate to discuss whether additional charges are warranted.”
Marco Polo, a nonprofit that compiled a dossier on the Biden family, estimates Hunter violated more than 140 statutes. Most, if not all, of those alleged violations occurred between 2014-2024, the period of time for which President Joe Biden pardoned his son.
“Other presidents have pardoned family members, but in doing so, none have taken the occasion as an opportunity to malign the public servants at the Department of Justice based solely on false accusations,” Weiss wrote.
Weiss did appear to acknowledge that Hunter made millions for “limited work” while his father was an elected official whose primary focus was foreign policy:
Mr. Biden made this money by using his last name and connections to secure lucrative business opportunities, such as a board seat at a Ukrainian industrial conglomerate, Burisma Holdings Limited, and a joint venture with individuals associated with a Chinese energy conglomerate. He negotiated and executed contracts and agreements that paid him millions of dollars for limited work.
Hunter Biden’s legal team told Fox News that Weiss’ probe was politically motivated.
Republicans do not agree.
WATCH — KJP Blames Republicans for Joe Biden Lying About Pardoning Son Hunter:
House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) confirmed to Breitbart News last week that he will continue the investigation into the Biden family business with a probe into Weiss, who recommended the Justice Department only charge Hunter Biden with tax and gun crimes.
Questions remain as to why Weiss recommended only gun and tax charges against Hunter and appeared to avoid others, such as potential FARA or sex trafficking violations, and apparently did not expand his investigation into additional family members.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst.
