The time has come to “replace the leadership in California,” according to Pastor Jack Hibbs, who blamed a “Democrat supermajority” for exorbitant taxes, failed infrastructure, and poor handling of wildfires, slamming state officials for diverting resources to “woke, stupid Democrat projects,” and urging Californians to demand accountability.

During a recent sermon at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, founding Pastor Jack Hibbs accused the Golden State’s current leadership of corruption, “incompetence,” and misplaced priorities.

In the fiery sermon delivered to his congregation, Pastor Hibbs did not hold back as he addressed the deep mismanagement of California’s government.

Highlighting a series of crises, including the Los Angeles fires, Hibbs attributed the state’s struggles to one-party control, poor governance, and misallocated resources.

Calling out the “absolute exposure” of incompetent policies, he insisted that “nobody can hide from this — there’s no excuses.”

According to him, California’s status as the wealthiest state in the nation hasn’t translated into responsible leadership. Instead, he argued, it has only allowed Sacramento to misuse taxpayer money.

“This is the wealthiest state in the fifty. We pay the most in taxes, we pay the most in gas, we pay the most in electricity. You name it — if it’s in California, we pay the most for it. Why? Because of our government. Why? Because of things that Sacramento does, because they can,” he explained.

Pointing to the state’s recent wildfires as a glaring example of government failure, he slammed officials, including President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), claiming mismanagement led to preventable damage.

While he acknowledged rare cases where hydrants may require electricity, he insisted this was not the case during the current fires, mocking the explanation that “when you open up a fire hydrant and nothing comes out, and then Joe Biden says, it’s because we need electricity; it was turned off for the fire hydrant to turn on.”

He then condemned Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, accusing her of neglecting her responsibilities during the crisis by taking a taxpayer-funded trip to Africa.

“Karen Bass… decided to go to Africa the week of the fires to be on a little trip that you paid for,” Hibbs remarked. “She was really put out when she was told to come home… and it looked very bad.”

He also took aim at Gov. Newsom for his apparent indifference, accusing him of using public funds to “buy himself a new house” and laughing with others at a command center while wildfires ravaged the state.

The pastor implored Californians to wake up to what he called a “supermajority” of Democrat control in the state government, which he said has led to unchecked power and disastrous consequences.

“California has been under unmitigated Democrat 100% power control… It means nobody can oppose their decision-making,” he said, insisting that taxpayer dollars intended to address infrastructure and disaster preparedness have instead been diverted to other projects.

“If you don’t like it, change your party,” Hibbs urged, encouraging residents to demand new leadership in California.

The matter comes as California, despite its economic stature, faces mounting criticism over high taxes, wildfire mismanagement, housing shortages, and political inaction, with Pastor Hibbs highlighting growing frustration among residents seeking change.