Modelo Owner Complains Trump’s Crackdown on Illegal Immigration Hurts Sales

Executives for Modelo Especial owner Constellation Brands said Thursday their sales have fizzled out thanks to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

“Efforts to go to restaurants, to have social gatherings, things that are very much beer occasions, have softened in the more recent term,” Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands said.

The executive said that Latino customers, who represent half of the beer brand’s customer base, have limited social gatherings, which Newlands said often include beer drinking.

WATCH — Sanctuary Advocate Freezes When Asked Whether or Not Illegal Immigration Is Lawful:

The beer executive said the company’s research has shown Hispanic customers have felt the impact of job losses in industries with higher-than-average Latino employment.

Andrea Teixeira, a J.P. Morgan analyst, said, “We think the quick change in tone/outlook at least partially reflects the likely reality that the company was benefiting over the past number of years from loose immigration policy.”

Constellation Brands appears to be personally invested in American immigration policy.

The Modelo owner is a “direct partner” with Unidos US, which supports amnesty for illegal aliens and engages in policy advocacy on immigration.

Newlands met with Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), a staunch advocate of amnesty, in September 2024, in the heat of the presidential election.

“It was great meeting with Bill Newlands, CEO Constellation Brands. We discussed the need for immigration reform and plans to combat high grocery prices,” Durbin wrote.