Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) revealed on Sunday that an arsonist had “set fire” to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg, adding that his family had been evacuated from the residence.

In a post on X, Shapiro explained that his family as woken up around 2 a.m. to bangs on their door from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) informing them of the act of arson. Shapiro added that “no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.”

“Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg,” Shapiro wrote. “The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police. Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.”

“Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities,” Shapiro added. “Last night, they did so for our family — and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

In a press release, the PSP explained that “while the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion” of the Governor’s Residence.

“There is a reward of up to $10,000 offered through PSP Tips for the arrest and conviction for the” person behind the arson attack at the Governor’s Residence, the press release added.