President Joe Biden declared during his farewell address that an “oligarchy” of the “ultra-wealthy” and powerful is forming that “threatens our entire democracy.”

Joe Biden issued his warning while speaking to the American public from the Oval Office for the final time.

“…I want to warn the country of some things that give me great concern … and that’s a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra-wealthy people,” Biden said.

“Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead,” he added.

Biden has notably used similar variations of “threat to democracy” rhetoric while speaking about President-elect Donald Trump and his supporters.

He called Trump a “genuine threat to this nation” weeks before exiting the presidential race in July, while Vice President Kamla Harris used similar rhetoric in the final stages of her fruitless campaign.

Biden also bashed “MAGA Republicans” as threats to democracy during his infamous speech in September 2022 outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Biden, on Wendesday, said he wishes “the incoming adminsitration success.”

Earlier in his remarks, Biden claimed undue credit for the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as Breitbart News noted.

While a ceasefire was reached Wednesday, just five days before Trump assumes office and after months of failed negotiations by the Biden administration, Biden’s own State Department even credited Trump’s team with securing the deal.