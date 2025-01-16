“I will not let my country down,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) said on Thursday after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced her as the replacement for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who is slated to join President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

“I want you to know I will not let you down. I will not let the citizens of Florida down, and I will not let my country down,” Moody said after DeSantis invited her to the podium.

WATCH — Florida AG Moody: “Unconscionable” Government Won’t Trust First Responders to Make Vaccine Decisions:

“It was just six years ago that I met this very eager, passionate guy who wanted to be the governor of Florida, and said, if we go in there and we implement conservative policy, if we scale back, make sure we return this to a limited government, we will prosper. And look at what Florida has done since,” she marveled, promising to “bring the same persistence and passion and tenacity as a United States senator that I have brought as Florida attorney general.”

“I don’t think of this as a job. I think of it as a calling. Every day I go to work, every decision that I make, every person I hire I do, so with the understanding that the people of Florida gave me this opportunity, and I want to deliver on what I assured them, and that was we were going to protect their rights, we were going to protect the autonomy of the state. We were going to protect our communities. And I believe that we have done that, and I think we have to take that same direction to the United States Senate,” Moody continued, making it clear that she is “ready to show up and fight for this nation and fight for President Trump to deliver the America First agenda on Day One.”

She continued:

What has angered me the most as attorney general, as I have had to fight the Biden administration over the last four years, we have seen policy after policy after rule … as the agencies have gotten bigger, as they have taken more power, as they have tried to tell the states what to do more and more and more. All that does is take the will of the people, the want of the people, through their elected representatives in Congress, and turns this into a country we don’t even recognize anymore.

“And so I have one message right now to President Trump and to my new colleagues on the United States Senate: America First. Let’s get it done,” Moody said.

WATCH:

DeSantis said he anticipates Moody to take office on January 20, as they expect Rubio to get confirmed “very quickly after the inauguration of the 47th president, President Trump.”