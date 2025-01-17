Democrat sabotage of President-elect Donald Trump will not be as easy as it has been in the past, Lara Trump said during a Breitbart Fight Club Roundtable on Thursday, noting that her father-in-law has been “studying up on everything.”

Fielding audience questions, Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow asked Trump, “How can we keep the Democrats from sabotaging our president.”

“They’ve exposed themselves to a lot of people for who they are, and I think you saw it in some of these confirmation hearings,” she began, pointing to Democrat treatment of Pete Hegseth and Pam Bondi.

“They’re so desperate and so gross, and everybody kind of sees it. Yeah, no doubt they’ll try to sabotage Donald Trump. Here’s the thing, though: This man has eight years of experience now, and I say that because, yes, he was four years in the White House for the past four years — don’t kid yourself — Donald Trump has been studying up on everything,” Trump said.

“We’re talking about the Gulf of America. We’re talking about retaking the Panama Canal, Greenland, Canada. You know, he’s got all of these amazing ideas. Some people think they’re crazy first, and they think about them, they’re like, that’s actually genius,” she continued, noting that Trump is undoubtedly “so much farther ahead of these people.”

“And it’s almost like the old cartoon where the coyote constantly gets the anvil drops on them. To me, that’s what the Democrats are doing to themselves,” she said, telling the audience that yes, Democrats will try to sabotage Trump, but he is building a team around him who will not stab him in the back nor leak to the press.

“These are really great picks that he has chosen to work alongside him in this administration, and that’s going to be very, very powerful and, I think, impactful, no matter what it is they try to throw his way,” she said, adding that the more the Democrats try to pull stunts on Trump, the more they push people away from them.

“I don’t know if they’ll ever give up. I think there’s part of it is they just, they don’t know anything else,” Marlow remarked.

Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle added that the Democrats have provided Republicans with “muscle memory in terms of being able to fight back reflexively against the radical left.”

“Every time they take a shot and they miss, they strengthen President Trump, and they strengthen the movement around him. So I just think that the left would be stupid to keep doing this, though we’re seeing it a little bit right now in the confirmation hearings, but you know, more broadly, though, at the same time, it feels like the resistance is shattered and the Democrats are in shambles,” Boyle said.

“I don’t think that you’re going to see it at the level that you did the first term, but we’ll see,” he added.