Exclusive—Sen. Tim Sheehy Ushers in Bold New Era of MAGA Leadership: ‘This Country Was Not Founded by 65-Year-Old Bureaucrats’

The United States “was not founded by 65-year-old bureaucrats” but by patriotic young risk takers, Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) explained in a Friday interview on The Alex Marlow Show with Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

Marlow opined that officials in President Joe Biden’s administration like Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had “no leadership qualities.”

He questioned why the Democrats support these establishment politicians and get “offended” when Republicans support “natural leaders” who are “outside the box thinkers” like former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Pete Hegseth, who have been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to serve in his new administration.

Sheehy agreed that “leadership matters” and said that the U.S. is dealing with multiple disasters–such as rising inflation and a “wide open border”–because the country is being led by bureaucrats who have “really never done anything else in their” lives outside of politics.

“Leadership matters and decisiveness matters, and this country was not founded by 65-year-old bureaucrats,” Sheehy said. “The signers of the Declaration of Independence, I think the average age of the signers was like 24 years old. I mean, you look at — some of them were 18, 19, 21 years old. Thomas Jefferson was 33… These were young people who had a vision for the greatest experiment in the history of mankind, which is this country.”

“It wasn’t 80-year-old, career government bureaucrats who took the risk to craft a new concept of human governance,” he continued. “It was young people who were creative, who had a decisive vision and were willing to take the risk to act on it.”

Sheehy added that “in the last 50 years,” the U.S. “drifted away” from having younger political leaders and shifted instead towards having “highly educated, highly qualified, very experienced, bureaucrats to run the government.”

“This technocrat concept, which, you know, Obama put that on afterburners and Biden just took it to a whole level further,” Sheehy continued. “This whole technocrat outlook–where we need these people who’ve really never done anything else in their life other than be involved in government policy–and the downfall of that is exactly what we’re seeing. The results are laid bare: Afghanistan disaster; $36 trillion in debt and growing rapidly disaster; wide open border; 20 million illegal immigrants; we have foreign policy crises around the world; rapid inflation; record interest rates.”

“Pick a category that’s going well and show it to me, because I don’t think there’s any of them,” Sheehy concluded. “And, we’ve been led there by people who are apparently so highly qualified to be doing it.”

