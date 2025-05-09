Three Democrats on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) who were appointed by former President Joe Biden (D) are out of a job after President Donald Trump fired them.

The Hill reported on Friday that a White House official revealed the information to the outlet regarding Richard Trumka Jr., Mary Boyle, and Alexander Hoehn-Saric.

The article continued:

Trumka and Boyle received notice of their firings, while Hoehn-Saric did not, though he and his staff were locked out of the building, sources who spoke to The Hill indicated. The three Democrats were fired after the Department of Government Efficiency visited the CPSC office in Bethesda, MD, on Thursday, The Washington Post reported. They told the Post that they plan to fight the move in the courts.

The Hill said Trump’s view is that the president has the authority to make such moves regarding independent agencies.

The three firings are not the only ones to take place in recent months after Trump took office again in January.

In March, he fired both Democrat members of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Breitbart News reported.

“The FTC is normally made up of five commissioners serving seven-year terms, and no more than three can be from the same party. Trump’s firings leave two Republicans behind — Chair Andrew Ferguson and Commissioner Melissa Holyoak — as the sole remaining members, as Trump-nominated Mark Meador has yet to be confirmed by the Senate,” the article said.

The president has also fired former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, along with others whom Biden nominated.

Per the Breitbart News report:

Emhoff’s firing is particularly significant because the Biden administration tasked him with leading its so-called “strategy” against antisemitism — a watered-down plan that backed away from previous commitments to consider extreme anti-Israel criticism antisemitic, and which failed to stop anti-Jewish hatred in the wake of the Hamas terror attack against Israel on October 7, 2023, which triggered a wave of antisemitic protests and attacks.

Trump has also fired Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress. She was appointed in 2016 by former President Barack Obama (D) and her renewable 10-year term was set to expire in 2026.