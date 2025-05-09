The White House says more trade deals are coming following the bilateral agreement that the United States and the United Kingdom announced on Thursday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt foreshadowed more forthcoming bilateral agreements during Friday’s press briefing.

“This is just the first of many trade deals to come. Get ready for more historic deals and our country to boom like never before,” Leavitt said in her opening remarks.

Her comments echo Trump’s statements in the Oval Office on Thursday and a Truth Social post on Friday. When asked how close the administration is to additional deals, Trump said, “We’re very close,” and “numerous” deals were in the works.

He noted that Treasury Secretary Howard Lutnick would be returning to working on trade deals once the press conference ended, while also pointing out that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is headed to Switzerland for meetings with China over the weekend.

Trump followed up with a post on Friday morning on Truth Social.