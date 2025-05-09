The White House says more trade deals are coming following the bilateral agreement that the United States and the United Kingdom announced on Thursday.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt foreshadowed more forthcoming bilateral agreements during Friday’s press briefing.
“This is just the first of many trade deals to come. Get ready for more historic deals and our country to boom like never before,” Leavitt said in her opening remarks.
Her comments echo Trump’s statements in the Oval Office on Thursday and a Truth Social post on Friday. When asked how close the administration is to additional deals, Trump said, “We’re very close,” and “numerous” deals were in the works.
He noted that Treasury Secretary Howard Lutnick would be returning to working on trade deals once the press conference ended, while also pointing out that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is headed to Switzerland for meetings with China over the weekend.
Trump followed up with a post on Friday morning on Truth Social.
“Many Trade Deals in the hopper, all good (GREAT!) ones!” he said.
The White House said Thursday that the agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom opens up $5 billion in new access for American producers in U.K. markets. Additionally, the ten percent baseline Liberation Day tariff remains in effect, which is estimated to produce $6 billion in external revenue for the United States.
American-made products that are gaining access to the U.K. markets include “Ethanol, beef, cereals, fruits, vegetables, animal feed, tobacco, soft drinks, shellfish, textiles, chemicals, machinery, and more,” a Truth Social post from the president noted.
The deal also reduces tariffs on British automobiles to ten percent for the first 100,000 cars imported into America annually. Additional imports will face a 25 percent tariff.
Moreover, Rolls-Royce plane engines, which certain American plane manufacturers use, will not face tariffs, while a U.K. airliner is set to buy $20 billion worth of Boeing planes, Lutnick noted.
