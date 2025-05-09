Thune: ‘I Don’t Want to See Taxes Go Up’

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said Friday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he did not want to see taxes go up on anybody when asked about President Donald Trump’s comments on taxes.

On Truth Social Trump posted, “The problem with even a “TINY” tax increase for the RICH, which I and all others would graciously accept in order to help the lower and middle income workers, is that the Radical Left Democrat Lunatics would go around screaming,“Read my lips,” the fabled Quote by George Bush the Elder that is said to have cost him the Election. NO, Ross Perot cost him the Election! In any event, Republicans should probably not do it, but I’m OK if they do!!!”

Host Joe Kernen said, “The president wants to help, I think working class people look at the tariffs, look at all these things. The case could be made that maybe some redistribution or some movement on on who pays the lion’s share of taxes, maybe you could reallocate some. Is this the right way to do it?”

Thune said, “I don’t want to see taxes go up on anybody. We’re all about lowering taxes, not raising taxes. But I do think the president, he’s not a conventional president. People didn’t vote for a conventional president and I think his policies reflect that.”

He added, “I think that the people around him understand what he’s trying to achieve here. And that is if you look at what he’s proposing, there’s particular emphasis on working Americans.”

