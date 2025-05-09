The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has provided mugshots and criminal records of detainees held at the New Jersey ICE detention center that was blockaded today by Democrat representatives and progressive activists.

In a press release from the DHS, it was revealed that one of the people being held at Delaney Hall Detention Center was Chinchilla Caballero, who “ERO Newark with the assistance of FBI Newark” arrested “pursuant to a Warrant for Arrest of Alien.”

Caballero is reportedly a “positive match to numerous TECS lookouts and is a known active member” of the MS-13 gang, according to the press release.

DHS releasing photographs and criminal records of some of the detainees at Delaney Hall comes as several Democrats, such as Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ), Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (D), showed up at Delaney Hall to “conduct federal oversight.”

“The lack of transparency around what’s happening with ICE in this facility in unacceptable,” McIver wrote in a post on X. “People deserve dignity and we need answers.”

Another detainee is Ramos Marin, about whom the International Crime Police Organization (INTERPOL) “published a Red Notice” on in April 2025. The Red Notice from INTERPOL reportedly indicates that Marin “is wanted in Brazil for the offenses of Homicide, in violation of Art. 121, paragraph 2, III and IV of the Brazilian Penal Code.”

Another detainee is Saravia Santamaria, who ICE ERO officers, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives arrested.

“The ICE/ERO Newark Fugitive Operations Unit, NJ encountered SARAVIA SANTAMARIA, Dennis Josue, a citizen and national of El Salvador, pursuant to Raven operation and known and verified MS-13 gang affiliation,” the press release said.

Adonis Estevez Bello, 23, from the Dominican Republic, was also among the list of people whose photos and records were released. Estevez Bello reportedly “has multiple felony convictions for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, drug trafficking, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.”

In a statement posted to X, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba revealed that Baraka had been taken into custody by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after ignoring “multiple warnings” to remove himself from the detention center.

Habba stated that Baraka had “committed trespass” of the facility.

“The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon,” Habba said. “He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.”

Per PIX11 News, Baraka and other Democrats visited Delaney Hall “to conduct oversight after the building was turned into an ICE facility.”

Delany Hall was leased for $63 million annually from a private prison group known as THE GEO Group. The city of Newark is suing for more inspections, claiming ICE has not indicated how many detainees it has in the building — which can only house 1,000 people.

Fox News’s Bill Melugin revealed in a post on X that the DHS told Fox News that “two Democratic members of Congress” had stormed the Delaney Hall detention facility, along with a group of protesters, adding that they were “holed up in/near a guard shack.”

“Fox is told the group waited for the gates to open to allow a bus with ICE detainees to enter the property, then they rushed in past security,” Melugin added in his post. “DHS says they believe two of the members of Congress are @RepBonnie and @RepMenendez, and video posted online appears to confirm they are both on site at the facility.”

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin issued a statement that “Members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond a bizarre political stunt and puts the safety” of law enforcement agents and the detainees at risk.

“Members of Congress are not above the law and cannot illegally break into detention facilities,” McLaughlin said. “Had these members requested a tour, we would have facilitated a tour of the facility. This is an evolving situation.”