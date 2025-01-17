Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted Picked to Fill JD Vance’s Senate Seat

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R) was selected by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) to fill Vice President-elect JD Vance’s empty Senate seat.

“It is my honor to accept the appointment to serve in the U.S. Senate,” Husted wrote in a post on X. “We have worked to Make Ohio Great Again & I look forward to working with @RealDonaldTrump &JDVance to Make America Great Again.”

Husted being selected to fill Vance’s empty Senate seat comes after Vance resigned from his seat in the U.S. Senate at the beginning of January.

“As I prepare to assume my duties as Vice President of the United States, I would like to express that it has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio in the Senate over the past two years,” Vance said in his letter.