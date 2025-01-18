Poll: Plurality Either ‘Enthusiastic’ or ‘Satisfied’ with Next 4 Years of Trump

A plurality is either “enthusiastic” or “satisfied” with President-elect Donald Trump leading the country over the next four years, according to the latest weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov.

The survey asked respondents, “How do you feel about the next 4 years with Donald Trump as president?”

Overall, 47 percent are either enthusiastic or satisfied. Of those, 31 percent said they are enthusiastic, and 16 percent are satisfied.

Another 31 percent said they are actively upset, and 13 percent are “dissatisfied but not upset.” Another nine percent remain unsure.

Predictably, most Democrats — 60 percent — are upset, compared to 31 percent of independents and three percent of Republicans who feel the same.

One in five independents said they are enthusiastic, as did 71 percent of Republicans. Only two percent of Democrats feel the same way.

The survey was taken January 12-14, 2025, among 1,558 U.S. citizens. It has a +/- 3.6 percent margin of error.

The survey comes as the Democrat Party remains in disarray after its loss to Trump — a loss that occurred even after they subverted the will of their voters and coronated Vice President Kamala Harris to run against Trump instead of President Joe Biden. To their surprise, Trump not only won the election but secured every single swing stat, as well as the popular vote.

Biden, 82, still believes that he would have defeated Trump had he remained the Democrat nominee.

“Do you believe you could have won in November?” USA Today‘s Susan Page asked Biden in a January interview.

“It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes,” he said, referencing polling.

However, Biden was not so confident that he would have the “vigor” to serve four more years.

“Do you think you would’ve had the vigor to serve another four years in office?” she asked.

“I don’t know. That’s why I thought when I first announced, talking to Barack about it, I said I thought I was the person,” he said, adding:

I had no intention of running after Beau died – for real, not a joke. And then when Trump was running again for reelection, I really thought I had the best chance of beating him. But I also wasn’t looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old. And so I did talk about passing the baton. But I don’t know. Who the hell knows? So far, so good. But who knows what I’m going to be when I’m 86 years old?

Trump’s inauguration is less than a week away. So far, the president-elect’s inaugural committee has raised over $170 million, according to reports.

As Breitbart News reported, “Trump’s political accounts could reportedly be brimming by the summer of 2025 with as much as $500 million.”