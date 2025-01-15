Report: Trump Team Expects War Chest to Reach $500 Million by Summer 

President-elect Donald Trump’s political accounts could reportedly be brimming by the summer of 2025 with as much as $500 million.

Trump’s cash position could help prevent him from becoming a lame duck president, fund 2026 America First candidates, and extend his influence into the political sphere after his term ends.

“The money is just pouring in at Mar-a-Lago. Trump doesn’t have to lift a finger. Everyone’s coming to him,” an anonymous Trump adviser told Axios.

“We’re looking at half a billion [dollars] by June, and we’re on track,” the person added. “It’s sort of a target but it’s just a realistic projection of what’s happening.”

Trump’s political accounts include president-elect’s inauguration, MAGA Inc, Securing American Greatness, the Republican National Committee, and a fund geared toward his presidential library.

Trump’s inaugural committee raised over $170 million thus far, a record amount of money for any previous inaugural committee, five people briefed on the conversations told the New York Times.

The $170 million mark, which could reportedly reach $200 million, outpaces Trump’s reported 2017 inauguration committee boost of $107 million. The record breaking numbers underscore how companies and top executives appear eager to curry favor with Trump as he readies to take office in a matter of days. Meta, Facebook, and Amazon all donated to Trump’s inaugural committee. The Electronic Payments Coalition is also giving $1 million to the committee, Breitbart News learned Tuesday. The group’s members include Visa and Chase.