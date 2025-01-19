Exclusive Video: Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle Receives Patriot Award Honoring His Work in MAGA Movement

WASHINGTON, DC – Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle was honored for his contributions to the MAGA movement with an 18-inch bronze statue of President-elect Donald Trump at the Patriot Awards Ceremony at the National Press Club.

MAGA activist Dustin Stockton emceed the event and presented Boyle–one of a handful of prominent conservative titans to receive a Patriot Award–with the solid bronze statue.

“Matt Boyle has probably received and had more people read his words than maybe any journalist of our generation,” Stockton said after hailing Boyle as “maybe President Trump’s favorite reporter.”

“The incredible, real-life reporting that Matt Boyle and Breitbart News does in their political section is a standard that we should all try to live up to, and we should demand of our conservative media, and so, for the final Patriot Award today, I am excited to give it to my friend, Matthew Boyle,” he said to applause.

Boyle said the award is “cooler than an Academy Award or cooler than a Pulitzer.”

He then declared Breitbart News has supplanted the mainstream media in terms of influence, underscoring the irony of the Patriot Awards being at the National Press Club.

“It’s pretty amazing to be here in the National Press Club in the heart of Washington, DC. This is supposedly the bastion of the establishment media; let me declare that Breitbart is the mainstream media now,” Boyle said to cheers. “You guys ever see that meme out there of like, ‘We are so back?’ Like, we’ve never been here before, where we are right now. This isn’t just back; we’re in an unprecedented place.”

Boyle also declared that Republicans have “won the culture war,” pointing to the wide collection of musical artists performing at the inaugural weekend and inaugural day events in the nation’s capital.

“Andrew Breitbart always used to talk about how culture is upstream from politics and you have to win the culture war. Well, let me make it clear: the Presidential Inaugural Committee just announced that Nelly is performing at one of the inaugural balls on Monday night. Last night, we had Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy performing–not my cup of tea, but whatever. The point is–Rascall Flatts are performing at another one, Carrie Underwood is singing at the inauguration–we’ve won the culture war, guys,” he said to applause.

Boyle emphasized that the “radical left” is “not gone yet” though they have lost influence.

“The establishment, media, the legacy media–and I refuse to call them the mainstream media because they’re not, we are–but the establishment legacy media, they’ve never been weaker,” he said.

“But we still have work to do…Look I was with a number, last night, of President Trump’s cabinet picks and a number of senators. What the left has tried to do immediately after the election by trying to tank several of them like Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard and whatnot, that’s the media and the left trying to continue to claw back to power and control. Where we stand right now, they have never been weaker, and we’ve never been stronger, but we still have a big fight ahead of us.”

Boyle also paid homage to Breitbart News founder Andrew Breitbart.

“But I will say Andrew would be so proud of where we are as a movement today. He was a really good friend of mine, and we have a very, very bright future ahead of us,” he added.

Boyle was one of a handful to receive one of the statues, which resembles a larger-than-life two-story-tall statue of Trump. The statue, which Breitbart News first reported of in November, was commissioned by crypto investors for the project $PATRIOT.

Helen Compertaore, the widow of Corey Comperatore, Steve Bannon, Vivek Ramaswamy, James O’Keefe, Jon Voight, and Scott Presler were among the others who received Patriot Awards on Saturday.