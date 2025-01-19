Supporters Gather for Trump’s Inauguration Eve ‘Victory Rally’

WASHINGTON, DC — Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump gathered from across the country on Sunday to attend the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president’s Inauguration Eve “victory rally” at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, braving cold weather and long lines.

Brenda Mantooth, 84, of Missouri, told Breitbart News that she is looking forward “to seeing this country brought back up — not only to where it was morally, spiritually, innovatively — but go beyond that.”

Sending a message to Trump, Mantooth added, “Stay true to yourself, you listen and let the lord guide you.”

“I’m looking for Trump to bring morale up,” Terrence Fowler of Georgia said. “I spoke to a lot of people about the morale of the country. It’s been down for four years. It’s definitely time for us to get our morale up.”

Trump is “bringing structure back to the country, and that’s what I’m excited about,” Fowler continued, adding that he is looking forward to seeing the soon-to-be 47th president address the “border crisis, housing market,” and getting “our economy back up and going.”

“It’s exciting to see,” Fowler said. “I’m expecting a lot of great things. A lot of his appointments with the cabinet have been great. The two most important ones [being] Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr.”

Chuck Boggs of Tennessee told Breitbart News his top concern is immigration, which he is looking forward to seeing Trump address in his upcoming second presidential term.

“Secure the borders and get rid of inflation,” Mary Macionski of Michigan said of the changes she would like to see.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump’s inauguration committee announced the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president would host a mass rally for supporters in Washington, DC, on Sunday, the day before he is set to be inaugurated for a second term.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.