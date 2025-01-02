Report: Trump to Hold MAGA ‘Victory Rally’ in D.C. Ahead of Inauguration

To the victor goes the spoils. President-elect Donald Trump will host a mass rally for supporters in Washington, DC, the day before he is set to be inaugurated for a second term.

What is already dubbed a “victory rally” will be held at Capital One Arena on Jan. 19, according to an announcement from his inauguration committee sent out Wednesday and first reported by CBS News.

The “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, according to a sign-up link from the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.

The venue is home to the Washington Wizards basketball team and the Washington Capitals hockey team and can accommodate around 20,000 spectators, the CBS News report notes.

Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the United States is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 20, 2025, on the West Front of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC.

The event will be Trump’s second inauguration as president and the 60th U.S. presidential inauguration. JD Vance will be sworn in as the 50th vice president of the United States.