U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is facing heavy criticism after he began administering the oath of office to President Donald Trump before First Lady Melania Trump could be next to him with the Trump and Lincoln Bibles.

Because of the hiccup, it appears that Trump’s left hand did not reach the Bibles, which is not a constitutional requirement but a long-standing tradition. His right hand was raised to God.

Legal scholar and attorney Jonathan Turley pointed out that this is not Roberts’s first faux pas when administering an oath to a president.

“The Chief Justice moved a tad too quickly before Trump could put his hand on the bible. Roberts previously had an embarrassing moment with Obama,” Turley wrote in a post on X. “On this occasion, Roberts got the oath right but the timing was off. However, there is no need for a redo…”

Journalist Jack Posobiec also underscored Robert’s mistake in 2009, which led to a second swearing-in for Obama at the White House.

“Roberts rushed the Oath and messed it up yet again,” he wrote in a post on X.

Conservative radio host Mike Gallagher blasted Roberts as a “tool.”

“Shameful how Justice Roberts rushed the oath and didn’t give Melania time to get into place to hold the Bibles for her husband. What a tool,” he wrote in a post on X.

While Roberts did not allow Trump’s family to surround him, Justice Brett Kavanaugh allowed Vice President JD Vance’s family to circle around him for about 25 seconds before commencing the oath.