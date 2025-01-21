The commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard has been relieved of duty due to diversity policies and perceived failures to secure the border.

Benjamine Huffman, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, has terminated Coast Guard Commandant Linda Lee Fagan, according to Fox News.

An official told Fox News that “Fagan has demonstrated leadership deficiencies, operational failures and an inability to advance the strategic objectives of the Coast Guard.”

Fox News explained that Fagan spent “excessive focus” on DEI and contributed to an “erosion of trust” during a “cover-up” of sexual assault cases at the Coast Guard Academy:

These include the failure to address border security threats, insufficient leadership in recruitment and retention, mismanagement in acquiring key acquisitions such as icebreakers and helicopters, excessive focus on diversity, equity and inclusion [DEI] initiatives and an “erosion of trust” over the mishandling and cover-up of Operation Fouled Anchor, which was the Coast Guard’s internal investigation into sexual assault cases at the Coast Guard Academy. Fagan is accused of ineffective deployment of Coast Guard assets to support national border security, including in intercepting fentanyl and other illicit substances. She also had insufficient coordination with DHS to prioritize operations along maritime borders.

The official also said the now-fired commandant failed to recruit more Americans to the Coast Guard. During her tenure, the Coast Guard reportedly had persistent delays and cost overruns in acquiring essential materials, including icebreakers and helicopters.

Fagan made DEI a focus of her tenure, including at the Coast Guard Academy, which shifted efforts to pursuing the controversial policies.

Senators questioned her leadership abilities when the Coast Guard did not hold anyone accountable for the cover-up and withholding of evidence lawmakers requested of sexual assaults at the Coast Guard Academy.

The official said that the failure to rectify these issues highlighted a “leadership culture” unwilling pursue accountability in protecting service members.

Fagan was the first woman to lead the Coast Guard or any branch of the U.S. military.

