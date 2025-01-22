Republicans in Congress are working to codify some of President Donald Trump’s actions into law, Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, laying out some of their recent actions.

“Last night, rules [the House Rules Committee] met, and we kicked out the bill about [trying] to make the forest safer, and we kicked out Laken Riley. So the Senate made a couple of tweaks to it. I actually think they improved the bill, and we kick that out, waived the 72 hours, which I don’t like to do, but we may be voting on that today, so that we can get to the president’s desk fairly quickly,” he explained, walking through the progress on these measures. He said it is essential to show that promises are being kept.

WATCH — President Trump Signs Multiple Executive Orders in Front of Cheering Crowd:

Speaking of the Laken Riley Act, Griffith said it essentially says that “if you’re in this country illegally and you commit a crime of theft — and now the Senate added on assaulting a police officer, I’m fine with that — a crime in which there’s a serious bodily injury or a death, then you’re out of here,” he explained, adding that the individual would be detained immediately and “most likely sent out of the country.”

“And of course, the Democrats, not all of them, but some of them are opposed to that, and their reasoning is, is that you ought to have a trial before being detained. By the way, that you’re already here illegally. That’s going to be established by the courts. You’re here illegally. And then, even if you have not yet been convicted, you’ve been involved in some kind of criminal activity, well, you’re not here legally in the first place,” the Virginia congressman said.

“So the due process and the constitutional protections do not necessarily attach to you in the same way that they would attach to others. We can send you and say, ‘Look, you’re out of here. You can’t behave. Go. Get out of here,'” he said before explaining just what the Rules Committee does.

“The rules committee reviews every piece of legislation that’s not on suspension. That means, if it’s not pretty much agreed to by both sides, [it] comes to the Rules Committee for any last-minute amendments, any tweaking that needs to be done, and we set up the ground rules for the vote on the floor,” he explained.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.