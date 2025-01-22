President Donald Trump encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “make a deal” and shut down the Ukrainian war or face economic punishment from the United States.

Trump vowed on the campaign trail that he would bring the Ukrainian war to a close after President Joe Biden appeared to only fuel the war with arms and economic aid.

Russia invaded Ukraine after the Biden administration took power. Before the invasion, Russia indicated it was worried about the administration’s inviting overtures for Ukraine to join NATO, a political and military alliance of countries on the doorstep of Russia. It repeatedly claimed any expansion of NATO into Ukraine was a redline.

Biden refused to speak with Putin about a peace deal, as many Ukrainians continued to die in mandatory military service. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said of Putin in off-the-cuff remarks during a speech in 2022.

Trump said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday that he loves the Russian people and has “a very good relationship” with Putin, but demanded the Russian president end the war. If Putin does not, Trump said, the United States would place “taxes, tariffs, and sanctions” on Russia.

Trump wrote:

I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin — and this despite the Radical Left’s Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process. All of that being said, I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War!

“IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE,” Trump said. “If we don’t make a ‘deal,’ and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries.”

“Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way — and the easy way is always better,” he added. “It’s time to ‘MAKE A DEAL.’ NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.