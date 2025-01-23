Lawmakers are talking “trillions” in cuts, Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) said of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

When asked if Americans can expect to see “real cuts,” Hinson said they are working on it.

“I’ve been already having these conversations with our appropriations chair. … We sat down last week to kind of talk through some of the things we could do as appropriators, but I’m really looking forward to — we’ve been having a lot of these kind of reconciliation meetings for our House Republicans, because we’re going to need every single vote on these bills,” she said.

“But as we’re talking about this, we’re finding not only real cuts and real savings for the American people, but we’re trying to change the way the government does business fundamentally. Frankly, it’s been working against taxpayers for far too long. And so if we can continue to find not only real cuts, but real efficiencies, that will long term, save the American people money. That’s what I’m on board for,” she continued, noting that she is a member of the DOGE Caucus.

“I think it’s important that you have people from the Appropriations Committee, the spending committee on that caucus, so that we can have a real front seat row to these conversations,” she said, noting that another key is realizing that there are several hundred agencies or programs that “are not authorized, and they’ve just been on autopilot for funding.”

“And so that’s one thing that we specifically as appropriators are looking at,” she continued.

When asked if these cuts will be substantial, the congresswoman assured that “we’re talking in the trillions of cuts.”

“And I think that’s really important,” she said. “We need to make sure we’re balancing real government reductions in spending over 10 — we have to look at everything over a 10 year-window. That’s our budgetary window.”

It is essential to “reinvigorate the American economy,” she continued, adding that “the number one way where we can do that is by reducing regulations, and those have a huge, huge cost.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.