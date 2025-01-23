President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birth citizenship for children of migrants has reportedly prompted a rush for C-section births by pregnant illegal migrants and visa workers.

Dr. S D Rama, who operates a maternity clinic in the United States, told Times of India that a significant increase in pre-term delivery requests has been seen following President Trump’s Monday executive order ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal migrants.

Indian women in their eighth or ninth month of pregnancy are now scrambling to schedule C-sections before the February 20, when President Trump’s order is set to go into effect.

“A seven months pregnant woman came with her husband to sign up for a preterm delivery,” Dr. Rama said. “She isn’t due until sometime in March.”

Dr. S G Mukkala, a Texas-based obstetrician and gynecologist, meanwhile, shared his concerns regarding obtaining preterm births.

“I am trying to tell couples that even if it is possible, a preterm birth poses significant risk to mother and child,” he said. “Complications include underdeveloped lungs, feeding problems, low birth weight, neurological complications and more.”

Dr. Mukkala added that he has had discussions about these concerns with 15 to 20 couples in just the past two days.

An expectant Indian couple told Times of India that they have been in the United States on H-1B visas for eight years, and were hoping for their child to be born in the country.

“We were counting on our child being born here. We’ve been waiting for our green cards for six years. This was the only way to ensure stability for our family. We are terrified of the uncertainty,” the expectant mother — whose child is due in early March — told the outlet.

Another expectant parent, who is preparing to have his first child with his wife, told Times of India, “We sacrificed so much to come here. Now, it feels like the door is closing on us.”

A third individual — a resident of California who has been living illegally in the U.S. for eight years — told the outlet, “We thought of seeking asylum, but then my wife got pregnant and our lawyer suggested that we get direct citizenship through our child. Now, we are all at sea.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.