Trump Administration Releases 2,000-Pound Bombs to Israel

The Trump administration — less than one week in power — released 2,000-pound bombs to Israel after former President Joe Biden withheld them.

The administration directed the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to be released to Israel, according to Axios, which cited three Israeli officials, one of whom said the Israeli government became aware of the news on Friday. As a result, the 1,800 MK-84 bombs will be en route soon.

According to Axios, “The hold — which Biden used to protest Israel’s invasion of Rafah — became a political symbol much more than a military operational issue, and was used by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to mobilize Republicans against Biden.”

The news follows Trump, on his first day in office, signing a handful of pro-Israel executive actions, as Breitbart News detailed:

Revoking President Joe Biden’s sanctions on the International Criminal Court, which is prosecuting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant (page 37 of The Agenda)

Blocking visas to individuals who support foreign terror organizations, ensuring that those admitted to this country “do not bear hostile attitudes toward its citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles, and do not advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists and other threats to our national security” (page 25 of The Agenda)

Pausing and reviewing foreign aid to ensure that funding does not go to groups that oppose U.S. interests, like the (unnamed) terror-linked United Nations Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA (pages 33 and 37 of The Agenda)

Revoking sanctions that the Biden administration imposed on individuals perceived to support Israeli settlement within Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) or otherwise perceived as having the “wrong” views on peace negotiations with, or aid to, the Palestinians (page 34 of The Agenda).

Days before taking office, Trump announced a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, saying on January 15, “WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!”

The Israeli government went on to approve the deal.

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could only have happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump followed up.

“With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven,” he continued, as hostages have since continued to be released, including four female Israeli soldiers who were in captivity for 15 months.