Former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin (R), President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), was confirmed by the Senate in a vote 56-42.

In a post on X, Zeldin expressed that he was “grateful” to Trump for having faith in him to be a “part of his Cabinet” as the EPA Administrator.

“CONFIRMED! Thank You to the 56 Senators for your vote and confidence,” Zeldin wrote in his post. “Grateful to President @realDonaldTrump for having the faith in me to be part of his Cabinet as @EPA Administrator. Make America Great Again!”

In November, Trump announced that he had picked Zeldin to serve as the Administrator of the EPA, highlighting how Zeldin had a “very strong legal background” and how he had been a “true fighter for America First policies.”

“As the 45th and 47th President of the United States, I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected former Congressman from New York, Lee Zeldin will be appointed to serve as The Administrator of The United States Environmental Protective Agency (EPA),” Trump said in a statement at the time. “Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies. He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet.”