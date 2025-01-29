The White House received over 7,000 applications from people interested in the “new media” seat for independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators, according to several reports.

Within 24 hours of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announcing that the Trump administration would be restoring press passes to the 440 journalists “whose passes were wrongly revoked” by the Biden administration and that the Trump administration would be “opening” the press briefing room to “new media voices,” a White House official confirmed to the Daily Wire that over 7,400 new media requests were received.

Jacqui Heinrich, a senior White House correspondent for Fox News also wrote in a post on X that a White House official had confirmed to Fox News that the White House received over 7,400 requests “over the past 24 hours.”

“Millions on Americans, especially young people, have turned from traditional television outlets and newspapers to consume their news from podcasts, blogs, social media, and other independent outlets,” Leavitt said during her press briefing on Tuesday. “It’s essential to our team, that we share President Trump’s message everywhere and adapt this White House to the new media landscape in 2025.”

Leavitt added that the White House under the Trump administration “believes strongly in the First Amendment.”

“This White House believes strongly in the First Amendment, so it’s why our team will work diligently to restore the press passes of the 440 journalists whose passes were wrongly revoked by the previous administration,” Leavitt added. “We’re also opening up this briefing room to new media voices, who produce news related content and whose outlet is not already represented by one of the seats in this room. We welcome independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators to apply for credentials to cover this White House.”

Leavitt added that she and her team would “review the applications and give credentials to new media applicants” who meet the criteria and “pass United Secret Service requirements to enter the White House complex.”

