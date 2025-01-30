Director of National Intelligence Nominee Tulsi Gabbard plans to lay out her mission if confirmed, her national security experience, and her fierce independence at her confirmation hearing on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, according to excerpts of her opening remarks obtained by Breitbart News.

On what she sees her mission as if confirmed, she will say:

President Trump’s reelection is a clear mandate from the American people to break this cycle of

failure, end the weaponization and politicization of the IC, and begin to restore trust in those who

have been charged with the critical task of securing our nation. If confirmed as DNI, I will fulfill this mandate and bring leadership to the intelligence community with a laser like focus on our essential mission: ensuring the safety, security and freedom of the American people.

She will also discuss her vast national security experience as an Army National Guard lieutenant colonel and from serving on national security committees in Congress:

My experiences on the battlefield and in the halls of Congress have given me a deep understanding of the complex challenges our nation faces. I’ve been a consumer of intelligence as a member of congress and a member of our armed forces for over two decades. I know first-hand how essential accurate, unbiased and timely intelligence is – to the President, to Congress, and to our warfighters – and the heavy cost of intelligence failures and abuses.

She also plans to take a swipe at her political opponents, mostly on the left, who have for weeks — even years — run a smear campaign against her, falsely claiming she is sympathetic to and an apologist for dictators.

The truth is: what really upsets my political opponents is my consistent record of independence, regardless of political affiliation, and my refusal to be anyone’s puppet. You know who else is committed to defending our country and reforming Washington with a fierce and unparalleled independence, President Donald J. Trump who ran and won with a mandate for change this November.

Gabbard will remind members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, who will host the hearing, that she has served in uniform for more than 20 years.

My life is a testament of the truth of my loyalty to God, country and the Constitution. If confirmed as Director of National Intelligence, I will continue to live by the oath I have sworn at least eight times in my life both in uniform and as a civilian: to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic, and I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.

Democrats on the committee are expected to sling smear after smear against Gabbard during her confirmation hearing.

Breitbart News has debunked some of the top ones here.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.