Trump WH: Gitmo Opening to ‘Full Capacity’ to Provide Extra Detention for Criminal Illegal Aliens

Guantánamo Bay (Gitmo) is opening to “full capacity” to provide extra detention for criminal illegal aliens, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized during Friday’s press briefing.

“To help lock up even more criminal illegal aliens, President Trump signed a memorandum this week to detain them at Guantánamo Bay,” she said, explaining that the action will “expand the migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantánamo Bay to full capacity to provide critical extra detention space for high priority criminal illegals.”

Leavitt said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have continued to arrest dangerous criminal illegal aliens within the United States interior “every day,” and provided a few more updates on that critical front. Many of the illegals, given her examples, involve crimes related to pedophilia.

“On January 27 2025, ICE Chicago arrested a citizen of Guatemala who has been convicted of solicitation to meet a child — disturbing — and sentenced to 24 months probation,” she said.

The following day, ICE Atlanta arrested a South Korean citizen who has been “convicted of nine counts of possession or control of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.” That same day, ICE New York arrested a Mexican national “previously charged by the state of New York for attempted murder and possession of a weapon and assault.” ICE Philadelphia also arrested a Mexican citizen “convicted of possession of child pornography.”

“Our message is simple. If you are a criminal illegal alien, you will be arrested and deported,” Leavitt said.

WATCH — Guantanamo Bay Will Be Opened to “Full Capacity” to Detain “High-Priority Criminal Illegals”

She also noted during the press conference that President Trump was proud to sign the Laken Riley Act into law this week, which “mandates the federal detention of illegal aliens who are accused of theft, burglary, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and any crime that causes death or serious bodily injury, like the animal who murdered Laken Riley in cold blood,” as explained by Leavitt, who emphasized that this was the very first piece of legislation signed by Trump in his second term.

She quoted Laken Riley’s mother, who said during the signing event that Trump “said he would secure our borders and that he would never forget about Laken, and he’s a man of his word.”

