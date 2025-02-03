DOGE Announces Termination of 20 Consulting Contracts, Saving Taxpayers $26 Million

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is well on its way to saving millions of taxpayers’ dollars, announcing the termination of consulting contracts resulting in another massive savings for the American people.

“This morning, 20 consulting contracts, mostly focused on ‘strategic communication’ and ‘executive coaching,’ were terminated for immediate savings of $26mm,” DOGE announced on social media on Monday.

Elon Musk added that “another description for these types of payments is ‘money laundering.'”

This is the latest savings listed on the DOGE Count — a website tracking the savings successes of DOGE. On February 1, for example, it notes that DOGE successfully terminated 22 leases of underutilized buildings, saving taxpayers more than $44 million.

The biggest savings thus far is the cancellation of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) contracts with a number of government agencies including, but not limited to, the Bureau of Land Management, Department of Agriculture, Department of Education, Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, FAA, and the Office of Personnel Management. That savings, according to DOGE Count, totals over $1 billion in taxpayer savings.

“Through 1/29/2025, 85 DEIA related contracts totaling ~$1B have been terminated within the Dept. of Ed, GSA, OPM, EPA, DoL, Treasury, DoD, USDA, Commerce, DHS, VA, HHS, State, NSF, NRC, NLRB, PBGC, USAID, RRB, SSA, SBA, BLM, CFPB, NPS, and NOAA.” DOGE announced on January 29, sharing an update days later.

The news follows Musk’s aides locking career bureaucrats out of computer systems that operate a federal government human resources agency, as Breitbart News detailed.