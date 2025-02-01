Elon Musk’s DOGE Locks Federal Human Resources Workers Out of Computer Systems

Elon Musk’s aides have locked career government bureaucrats out of computer systems that operate a federal government human resources agency.

Musk, the owner of social media platform X and the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency — which is tasked with slashing government waste, fraud, and abuse — installed allies at the government resources agency known as the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

Reuters, citing government officials who spoke to the outlet anonymously, said career bureaucrats have had their access to governments systems revoked.

“We have no visibility into what they are doing with the computer and data systems,” one official said.

“That is creating great concern. There is no oversight. It creates real cybersecurity and hacking implications,” the official claimed.

OPM has sought to remove many in the federal government; the agency has sent out memos encouraging bureaucrats to take buyout offers to quit and take a vacation to a “dream destination.” The buyout package includes eight months pay if the civil servant chooses to retire.

Musk’s allies have figuratively set up camp at the OPM headquarters so they work round the clock:

A team including current and former employees of Musk assumed command of OPM on Jan. 20, the day Trump took office. They have moved sofa beds onto the fifth floor of the agency’s headquarters, which contains the director’s office and can only be accessed with a security badge or a security escort, one of the OPM employees said. The sofa beds have been installed so the team can work around the clock, the employee said.

“It feels like a hostile takeover,” one employee lamented.

The OPM is reportedly run by Amanda Scales, a former Musk employee, who now serves as the agency’s chief of staff. Riccardo Biasini, a former engineer at Tesla, also works as a senior adviser to the agency.

DOGE posted to X in late January, “Answering the most common question about the Deferred Resignation offer. Can take the vacation you always wanted, or just watch movies and chill, while receiving your full government pay and benefits.”