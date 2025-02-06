Exclusive — Ron Johnson on Federal Workforce Cuts: Private Sector Employees ‘Subject to This All the Time’

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) responded to complaints about federal workforce cuts, noting that private sector employees face this reality “all the time.”

Interviewing Johnson Tuesday on Breitbart News Daily, Host Mike Slater noted that he gets calls from federal workers defending their jobs amid the cuts, and provided an example.

“But we had — a federal firefighter called in,” he said, playing devil’s advocate. “Senator, we need these federal firefighters, right? And you just do that all day with every single job.”

“There are things federal government needs to do keep us safe, secure our borders,” Johnson replied, noting that there are certain departments that are exempt.

“By the way, we need more customs and border patrol agents,” the senator noted. “They can’t hire them. There are a lot of positions in government that we need more people. We can’t even hire them. So they’ll set up capability to transfer within agencies.”

However, Johnson said that at the end of the day, changes like these are not strange or unknown to those who work in the private sector.

“Listen, people in the private sector are subject to this all the time. Businesses lose large accounts. They have to lay people off. Why is it only federal government or government employees think that they’re exempt from what the rest of the public, the voters, are subject to in the private sector?” he asked.

“You know, there’s no guarantees in the private sector. … You have no job guarantees there,” he pointed out.

