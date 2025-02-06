Utah taxpayers shouldn’t be funding a billion-dollar gondola project that benefits private ski resorts, according to Riverton, Utah, Mayor Trent Staggs, who slammed the state’s approval of the plan as an unfair subsidy and waste and abuse of taxpayer money with heightened scrutiny under the new Trump administration.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Thursday, Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs criticized the use of public funds for the massive ski lift project, arguing it prioritizes private interests over taxpayers.

“Government’s job is not to pick winners and losers. Spending over $1 billion in taxpayer funds to transport skiers to two resorts does just that,” he said.

“In no stretch of the imagination is it the role of taxpayers to foot the bill to help two ski resorts,” he added.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) recently approved the project, which would build the world’s largest gondola to transport skiers to Snowbird and Alta resorts in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The Little Cottonwood Canyon Coalition estimates the total cost could exceed $1.4 billion in taxpayer-funded money.

While some have defended the plan, citing traffic congestion and environmental concerns in the canyon, the project has faced growing pushback from local businesses and residents who argue it’s a misuse of taxpayer funds and primarily benefits private resorts.

The matter comes as the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) advances its efforts to cut federal waste, making significant progress in saving millions of taxpayer dollars by targeting entrenched deep-state fraud and mismanagement.

The move follows growing scrutiny over past taxpayer-funded projects, including controversial spending under the Biden administration, such as with President Trump placing a 90-day hold on all USAID foreign aid, including funds for DEI in Serbia, EVs in Vietnam, LGBT programs in Guatemala, and tourism in Egypt.