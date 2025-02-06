Watch Live: Senate Judiciary Committee Debates Kash Patel FBI Nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee debates the nomination of Kash Patel to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) before voting on Thursday, February 6.

Patel testified last week in a confirmation hearing before the committee, clashing with Democrats attacking his integrity and vowing to make the details of the Jeffery Epstein case public if confirmed.

Democrats have become increasingly desperate to stop Patel’s confirmation as other “controversial” Trump cabinet appointees, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, have successfully passed committee votes and await final confirmation by the Senate.