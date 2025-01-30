Watch Live: Kash Patel FBI Director Confirmation Hearing

Kash Patel testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a confirmation hearing to become the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday, January 30.

Patel has faced constant attacks from Democrats since President Donald Trump nominated him to lead the FBI. The latest smear came earlier this week from Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL):

Durbin, in a letter sent to Trump administration officials dated January 27, 2025, said he received “highly credible information” that Patel “broke protocol” regarding hostage rescues when he commented to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) “without authorization” about a successful hostage rescue during the first Trump administration in October 2020.

New Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe told Breitbart News he has a close personal relationship with Patel and hopes that his confirmation will lead to greater cooperation between their two agencies.