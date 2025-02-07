Trump Signs Executive Order Creating White House Faith Office

WASHINGTON,DC – President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to create the White House Faith Office, which he noted on Thursday would be led by Pastor Paula White-Cain.

The White House Faith Office will take on the “lead responsibility in the executive branch to empower faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship to serve families and communities,” according to the order.

The office will fall under the Domestic Policy Council. According to the functions laid out in the order, the White House Faith Office is directed to consult “from time to time” with experts and faith leaders with expertise in an array of fields:

These experts and leaders shall be identified based on their expertise in a broad range of areas in which faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship operate, including protecting women and children; strengthening marriage and family; lifting up individuals through work and self-sufficiency, defending religious liberty; combatting anti-Semitic, anti-Christian, and additional forms of anti-religious bias; promoting foster care and adoption programs in partnership with faith-based entities; providing wholesome and effective education; preventing and reducing crime and facilitating prisoner reentry; promoting recovery from substance use disorder; and fostering flourishing minds;

Moreover, the office is directed to provide Trump with recommendations “regarding changes to policies, programs, and practices, and aspects of my Administration’s policy agenda, that affect the ability of faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship to serve families and communities.”

Among its many other functions, the White House Faith Office will also work with agencies to promote “grant opportunities for non-profit faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship, especially those inexperienced with public funding but that operate effective programs.”

Moreover, it will notably work with the Department of Justice, under which Trump established a Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias on Thursday, to identify concerns that “faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship” share regarding potential failures of the executive branch to safeguard religious liberties.

White-Cain founded Paula White Ministries and the National Faith Advisory Board and is the president of the City of Destiny, the White House noted. She served in the previous Trump administration as an adviser in the White House Faith and Oppurtunity initiative.