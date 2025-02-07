President Donald Trump announced that he had revoked former President Joe Biden’s security clearances, noting that there was “no need” for the former president to “continue receiving access to classified information.”

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings. He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents.”

Trump added that the “Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from ‘poor memory’ and, even in his ‘prime,’ could not be trusted with sensitive information. I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

As Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye previously reported, while Special Counsel Robert Hur revealed he would not charge Biden over “his handling of classified documents,” a report from February 2024, “included stunning revelations” like the “deterioration of Biden’s memory.”

Hur’s report included “examples and assessments that Biden’s mental faculties and memory have deteriorated,” and noting that Biden “did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.”

The report also noted “Biden’s inability to remember his time as vice president.”