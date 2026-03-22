Jeffries: ICE Will Potentially ‘Brutalize,’ ‘Kill’ Americans at Airports

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at airports could “brutalize” or “kill” Americans.

Host Dana Bash said, “We just heard from the white House about President Trump’s plan to deploy ICE agents to airports tomorrow.”

She asked, “What’s your response to what Tom Homan revealed here?”

Jeffries said, “Well, good morning. Great to be with you. There are three things that have been true since Donald Trump and Republicans came back into power last January. Life is more expensive. Life is more chaotic, and life is more extreme. The last thing that the American people need are for untrained ICE agents to be deployed at airports all across the country, potentially to brutalize or in some instances, kill them. We’ve already seen how Ice conducts itself. These are untrained individuals when it comes to doing the current job that they have. For the most part, let alone deploying them in close exposure and highly sensitive situations at airports across the country.”

He added, “It’s unfortunate that Republicans have decided that they would rather force TSA agents to work without pay inconveniencing millions of Americans all across the country, and now potentially expose them to untrained ICE agents and create chaos at airports throughout the land, rather than get ICE agents under control. Our basic premise and value proposition from the very beginning has been simple. ICE should conduct itself like every other law enforcement agency in the country.”

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