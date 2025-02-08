Vice President JD Vance’s half-brother, Cory Bowman, is running to be the next mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, noting that he wants to provide the people of Cincinnati with a choice to see “prosperity, growth, and joy.”

In a post on X from February 4, Bowman, a registered Republican who serves as the pastor of The River Church in Cincinnati, revealed that he needed to get between 500-1,000 signatures from registered voters in the city. Bowman also admitted that many people have warned him to “Get ready” because people “will come” for him, adding that he was “not sure who ‘they’ are.”

“I am officially announcing my candidacy for the position of Mayor of the City of Cincinnati in 2025,” Bowman wrote in his post. “Weeks ago, my flight touched down at CVG, returning home from the most monumental inauguration in my generation. When I landed, I knew the city where my family and I live and love cannot fall behind in the critical years ahead.”

“Many have told me ‘Get ready. They will come after you.’ I’m not sure who ‘they’ are or if ‘they’ are seeing this, but my heart is simply this… To provide a choice to the people of Cincinnati,” Bowman added. “A choice to see years of prosperity, growth, and joy in our amazing downtown. A population should never be complacent with how things are. They should have the choice to decide their own future.”

In an interview with the Cincinnati Enquirer, Bowman, who is also the co-owner of Kings Arms Coffee, explained that he has “considered a role in local government as a way to give back to the city,” adding that seeing the inauguration of his brother and President Donald Trump “sparked more inspiration” for him to run for office.

“There’s nobody that cheered louder when he was getting sworn in than me, because he’s my brother,” Bowman explained.

Bowman, who shares the same father as Vance, described his brother as being “an incredible role model.”

“I don’t necessarily speak for my brother because he speaks pretty well for himself,” Bowman told the outlet. “And he’s doing well. “I will say that he’s an incredible role model of mine.”

The outlet noted that the last Republican who ran for mayor of Cincinnati was former Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH). Wenstrup, who ran in 2009, lost to his Democrat opponent.