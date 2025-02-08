Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) has brought in an Illinois consulting firm headed by a far-left politician who took part in a George Soros-funded mayors’ program, appointed his city’s first chief equity officer, and signed a resolution to recognize that his city’s land was stolen from Native Americans by “white colonizers” to help the post-fire recovery process.

Emergency management firm Hagerty Consulting, founded by former Evanston, Illinois, Mayor Steve Hagerty (D), was selected to help with “community resilience, infrastructure restoration, and environmental mitigation” in the reconstruction process following the devastating southern California fires, Bass announced Friday.

Hagerty, who held mayoral office from 2017 to 2021, spearheaded several diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the city, including the creation of a “Equity and Empowerment Commission” led by an equity officer who worked on “training and empowering staff through a racial equity framework.”

He also signed legislation that recognizes that the city of Evanston sits on land that “originally belonged to the Potawatomi Tribes until their forceful and violent relocation at the hands of white colonizers.”

The resolution also apologized for “White Supremacy” and committed city councilmembers to “participate in racial equity training.”

In 2018, Hagerty took part in a “Mayors Helping Mayors” program in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria slammed the island with Open Society Foundations, a grantmaking network founded by billionaire Democrat-megadonor George Soros.

Evanston also became the first U.S. city to have a reparations fund, sending $25,000 payments to black households for home repairs using tax revenue from recreational marijuana, ABC7 Chicago reported in 2021.

In addition to responding to the L.A. fires, Hagerty Consulting has been contracted in Asheville, North Carolina, to “provide support through the recovery process” from the disastrous Hurricane Helene, according to city officials.

It is not yet known how much the outside firm will be paid, though Bass’s fire “recovery czar” is making a sum of $500,000 over a 90-day period to facilitate the rebuilding process, the Los Angeles Times reported.

It is also unclear if Los Angeles residents had any say in bringing in the Illinois firm.