Sen. Mitch McConnell in Wheelchair, Leg Boot at Monday Vote

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrived at the U.S. Capitol for a Monday vote in a wheelchair and with a boot on his leg, shocking video revealed.

The former Senate majority leader was spotted exiting the Senate and receiving help from aides to get from his wheelchair into an SUV on Monday, video obtained by CNN’s Haley Talbot shows:

The sighting of McConnell’s less-than-stellar health status comes five days after the 82-year-old fell down the stairs outside the Senate chamber on Wednesday, Breitbart News reported.

In last week’s instance, he got up with the help of Sens. Steve Daines (R-MT) and Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and attempted to walk it off, but his injuries appeared to be severe enough to require assistance and medical equipment this week.

His recent tumble came after another fall in December, which left him with a hurt wrist, bruised hand, and bandages on his finger and face.

The alarming sighting of the elderly senator being wheeled into his car comes after a long line of health scares, including a concussion he suffered after tripping at a Washington, DC, hotel in March 2023.

In an appearance on CBS’s 60 Minutes this month, McConnell said he was still at odds with President Donald Trump, citing the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

“Well, we haven’t spoken for quite a while,” the longtime senator said of Trump. “I was very upset about what happened January 6.”