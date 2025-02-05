Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) fell down the stairs outside the Senate chamber Wednesday, where reporters watched the octogenarian regain his footing.

McConnell got up with the help of Sens. Steve Daines (R-MT) and Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and tried to walk it off.

McConnell also fell in December, continuing a pattern that raised alarms in 2023, leaving him with a hurt wrist, bruised hand, and bandages on his finger and face.

McConnell was treated for a concussion last year. That injury occurred upon falling at a hotel in Washington, DC. It was one of his many health issues in 2023, CNN reported.

The falls were not the most concerning incidents. McConnell twice froze up while speaking to reporters. The moments raised questions as to McConnell’s ability to remain Republican leader.

He announced soon afterward he would not seek another leadership position .

McConnell assumed the chairmanship of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense in January.

Under McConnell’s Senate leadership, the national debt rose more than $35 trillion, illegal immigration surged, and real wages for American workers did not grow. Obamacare was enacted in 2010. Congress bailed out big banks in 2008, and social media companies silenced individuals without repercussions. McConnell also has ties to the Chinese government.

